NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NTT DATA in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NTDTY stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

