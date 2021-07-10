NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NTT DATA in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
