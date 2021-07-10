Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $10.05 million and $256,127.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.00875283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.