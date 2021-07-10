Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of AvalonBay Communities worth $407,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,706,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

NYSE AVB traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $220.83. 656,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,484. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $221.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

