Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $328.83 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $328,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $133.90 and a one year high of $257.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.65.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

