Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,579 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $460,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. 4,396,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

