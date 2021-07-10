Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 295,102 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Crown Castle International worth $580,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $201.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $202.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.60.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

