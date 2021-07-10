NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $925.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.94.

Shares of NVDA opened at $802.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $682.42. The stock has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $391.08 and a 1-year high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

