O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 766,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66. O-I Glass has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in O-I Glass by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

