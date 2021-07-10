O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $16.36 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

