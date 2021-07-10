O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 283.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.49. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

