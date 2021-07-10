O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $11,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $13.07 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

