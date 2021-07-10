O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

KE opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $465,920. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

