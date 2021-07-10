O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

