O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 564 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

