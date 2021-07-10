Oasis Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Agora comprises 0.6% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $66,012,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $48,894,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on API. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

API stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 629,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,302. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

