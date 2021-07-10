Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.