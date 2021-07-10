Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 28,905 Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $752.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

