Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

