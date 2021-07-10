Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $593.29 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

