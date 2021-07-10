Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $80,000 in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREC opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

