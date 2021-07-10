Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $92,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $409.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.