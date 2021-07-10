Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 7,472.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.18 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $258.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Iteris news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

