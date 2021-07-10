Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 24,004 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of CENX opened at $12.71 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.88.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.