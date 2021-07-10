Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $245.00 and last traded at $245.54. Approximately 8,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,650,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.26.

Specifically, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Okta by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

