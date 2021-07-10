Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $4,122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. 188,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

