Olyseum (OLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.84 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $18.84 million and $709,945.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00115863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.34 or 0.99647537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00932106 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,058,802 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.