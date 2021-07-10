ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock worth $1,273,100. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

