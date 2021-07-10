Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $272,000 Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Five Below were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVE opened at $194.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.