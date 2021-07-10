Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $367,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,856 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

