Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $342,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $215,748,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $108,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $78.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

