Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 92 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $96,185,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,599 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $151.04 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.