Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $249,000 Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $309,405,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $146,377,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $133,157,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $90,320,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $80,266,000.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of WFG opened at $74.99 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

