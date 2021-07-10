Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.