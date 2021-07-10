Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,430 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

SJR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

