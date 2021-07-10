Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading 6.6% Higher

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 10,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 353,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The stock has a market cap of $601.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,866 shares of company stock worth $11,704,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

