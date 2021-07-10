Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 6.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 10,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 353,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,866 shares of company stock worth $11,704,038. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ontrak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

