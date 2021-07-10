Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.45 million, a P/E ratio of -169.45 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.