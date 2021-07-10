Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OPNT stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

