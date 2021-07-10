Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
OPNT stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
