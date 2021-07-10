Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
OPNT stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
