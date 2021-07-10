Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

OPNT stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

