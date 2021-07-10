(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.

OPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on (OPS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

