Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$13,050.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,117,118 shares in the company, valued at C$15,352,703.10.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 125,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

CVE:OM remained flat at $C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday. 60,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,879. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

