Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.