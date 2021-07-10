Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 151,943 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Owens & Minor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMI opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

