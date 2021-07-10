Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OXBDF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

