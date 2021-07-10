P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.35. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

