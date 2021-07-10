Pamp Network Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.00877638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005273 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

