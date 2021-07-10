Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of PKE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. 60,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,179. The stock has a market cap of $325.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

