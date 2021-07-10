Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

PAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $39,222,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $21,527,000.

Patria Investments stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,648. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

