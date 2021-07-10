Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $921.77 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $921.77 million and $79.48 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032912 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00032270 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 921,185,654 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.