Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCDO. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,909 ($24.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,943.27.

In related news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Insiders have bought 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318 over the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

